AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center released information on its next “Coffee and Cuties” which takes place the first Friday of each month.

The Discovery Center announced that caregivers can choose from a 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., or 11:45 a.m. time slot on Friday. Kids will have the chance to create a craft, an activity, or have a hands-on animal encounter with one of the center’s critters related to the August theme.

The theme for August is the “Science of Fiction” and will feature the book “Robots, Robots Everywhere” by Sue Fliess which will be read at storytime. In addition, activities will include climbing robots and magnetic slime monsters along with a chance to explore the special effects that is seen in science-fiction movies.

Caregivers, according to the center, will be invited to participate with their explorer ages five and under or they can have coffee in the seating area.

The program is included with DHDC membership or general admission which is $14 for adults, $9 for children ages 2-17 and free for children one and under.

Visit the DHDC website for more information on events.