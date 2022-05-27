AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Don Harrington Discovery Center, the community will be able to join together to celebrate the end of the school year beginning at noon on Friday, and running through 4 p.m.

No reservations are required to participate in the “End of School Bash” according to the center. Tickets will be sold at the door for $1 admission, and Don Harrington Discovery Center members will be able to enter the event for free.

During the event, center officials said, the kickoff to summer break will include multiple attractions and demonstrations, such as:

Demonstrations from Xcel Energy and Pantex

A bouncy house and water rockets

Access to exhibits, the space theater, and the outdoor science park

More information on the event, and the Don Harrington Discovery Center, can be found here.