AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC), Spring Break is set to be a “spectacular” week of celebration and education.
The center released a flier detailing activities and special events throughout the week of March 14 – 18, including:
- Monday
- Pi Day!
- Tuesday
- Absolutely Buggin’
- Kathleen Guerrero presents a collection of African Bugs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Wednesday
- History Unveiled
- A trained interpreter from the Panhandle-Plains talks about the history of World War II and the man stories of the time.
- Thursday
- Wild About Animals
- The Wild Hanbury’s show off their exotic pet collection!
- Friday
- Heal the World
- Coffee Memorial Blood Center will take donations using their Mobile Blood Bank.
More information and other events can be found at DHDC.org.