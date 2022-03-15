AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC), Spring Break is set to be a “spectacular” week of celebration and education.

The center released a flier detailing activities and special events throughout the week of March 14 – 18, including:

Monday Pi Day!

Tuesday Absolutely Buggin’ Kathleen Guerrero presents a collection of African Bugs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday History Unveiled A trained interpreter from the Panhandle-Plains talks about the history of World War II and the man stories of the time.

Thursday Wild About Animals The Wild Hanbury’s show off their exotic pet collection!

Friday Heal the World Coffee Memorial Blood Center will take donations using their Mobile Blood Bank.



More information and other events can be found at DHDC.org.