AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC), Spring Break is set to be a “spectacular” week of celebration and education.

The center released a flier detailing activities and special events throughout the week of March 14 – 18, including:

  • Monday
    • Pi Day!
  • Tuesday
    • Absolutely Buggin’
      • Kathleen Guerrero presents a collection of African Bugs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Wednesday
    • History Unveiled
      • A trained interpreter from the Panhandle-Plains talks about the history of World War II and the man stories of the time.
  • Thursday
    • Wild About Animals
      • The Wild Hanbury’s show off their exotic pet collection!
  • Friday
    • Heal the World
      • Coffee Memorial Blood Center will take donations using their Mobile Blood Bank.
“Spring Break Spectacular” ScheduleDownload

More information and other events can be found at DHDC.org.