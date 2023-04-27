AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discover Center announced it will be bringing in Dr. Joanna Wilson, a doctor of internal medicine, as the guest speaker for its Girls Who Science program on Monday.

The DHDC said on Monday, Wilson will be guest speaking at 4:45 p.m. at the Discovery Center to go over her career and answer questions about the medical field.

The Discovery Center said Wilson specializes in women’s health, sees patients in her clinic at Amarillo Medical Specialists, and teaches medical students at Texas Tech Medical School.

“I enjoy using my time and energy to help young women achieve their health and career goals,” Wilson said. “I am an internist who specializes in Women’s Health, particularly family planning, healthy aging, and how diseases affect women and men differently.”