AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is bringing a new program for girls in the community. The Program, ‘Girls Who Science’ is hosted at the discovery center on the first Monday of each month. The program is for girls aged 10-18 to come together to enjoy science, for free.

Community engagement manager Jennifer Noble said that during the event the girls will be able to learn from a woman that is currently in the STEM field. After the guest speaker, the girls will then be separated into classrooms and begin doing hands-on activities, based on the subject the speaker spoke on.

Noble added that a big goal they want to achieve from the program is that the girls know they can do anything.

“We want them to know that no matter what they want to do, that they don’t feel like that can’t accomplish something. So, that if they want to go into a career in a stem field then they are able to accomplish that,” said Noble.

She said the program wants to give the girls confidence in their future career paths, STEM, or any other career that they decided to pursue.

“It’s not just women in STEM that I want to highlight. It’s just making sure that these girls have the confidence. To go into not just the STEM field but, that they don’t allow the challenges to divert what their goals are,” said Noble.

Noble said that the program has many goals that they want to achieve but the biggest thing is for the girls to have fun.

“Get these girls together to have something fun with their friends. And to do something that’s good for them and have a good time at the same time,” said Noble. “And as long as they go into these activities just with an open mind and trying to have some fun with their friends. I think there is a lot more that they will soak up with those things.”

The discovery center kicked off its program on February 6th, the guest speaker for that event was an engineer from Pantex. The next one will be on March 6th, the guest speaker will be a meteorologist from the Dallas area.

You can find more information about the program here.