Don Harrington Discovery Center announces new Executive Director

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced the hiring of Wendy Taylor, MAE as its new Executive Director. Before joining the Discovery Center, Taylor served in various roles at the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, where she led growth in museum attendance, earned revenue and donations.

“We are delighted with the selection of Wendy as our executive director,” said Claudia Burkett, president of the DHDC’s Board of Trustees, “The Board of Trustees takes great pride in the progress achieved over the years and we feel that Ms. Taylor’s museum background, combined with the West Texas roots make her the ideal person to lead the Discovery Center into the future.”

Taylor has over 15 years of nonprofit management and leadership experience. She stands as a Lubbock native, and studied Art Education and Museum Studies at Texas Tech University while also working with the Municipal Museums.

“I am honored to serve the West Texas community by leading such a prestigious institution as the Don Harrington Discovery Center,” said Taylor, “One of the key influences in my career has been my belief that informal learning is integral to a healthy and balanced life experience for children and adults alike. Our world is in a critical time, and our community needs educational support and career preparation now more than ever before. The Don Harrington Discovery Center is a leading innovator in science education, and I am thrilled to work with the team to continue supporting the community during these unprecedented times.”

According to DHDC, Wendy Taylor will join the Discovery Center this September, and the Board of Trustees and staff look forward to welcoming her to Amarillo.

