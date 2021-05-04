Don D. Thornberry, father of former Rep. Mac Thornberry, dies

DONLEY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The father of Former Representative Mac Thornberry, Don D. Thornberry, has died.

The full obituary for Don D. Thornberry can be read here, released by the family:

Don D. Thornberry, a lifelong resident of Donley County, passed away on April 18, 2021. Born on the family ranch in Donley County in 1935 to William C. “Bill” and Mary Thornberry, Don graduated from Clarendon High School and New Mexico A&M University (now New Mexico State). After college, he returned to Donley County and was a proud rancher all of his life. Ranching was the life he loved and cherished, and, apart from fishing trips to Creede, Colorado, there was never any other place he wanted to be.

Don served the community in a number of ways, including as a member of the Clarendon School Board, the Outdoor Entertainment Association, the Donley County Hospital Board, the USDA Farm Services Administration Board, and the Donley County Appraisal Board. He was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church of Clarendon.

Most of all, Don was devoted to his family. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Tookie Thornberry, and their sons Mac and his wife, Sally; Lance and his wife, Judy; Drew and his wife, Lesa, and cherished grandchildren Chase Thornberry, Cortnee Thornberry Smith, Amber Thornberry Lewis, Ashlen Thornberry, Will Thornberry, and Mary Kemp Thornberry. He is also survived by eight great grandchildren, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jackie and William Clark, sister-in-law Pat Thornberry, niece Haley Clark Esters, and nephews Richard Thornberry, Sandy Thornberry, and Mark Clark.

Don leaves a legacy of faith and integrity, as well as a strong work ethic, to his family and all who knew him.

After a private family burial, a memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Clarendon on Thursday, April 22 at 2:00 pm. A reception with the family at the church will follow.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church PO Box 157 Clarendon, TX 79226 or the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department PO Box 396 Clarendon, TX 79226.