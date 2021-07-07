Domestic Violence Coalition hosts Faith Community Summit

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Potter Randall Domestic Violence Coalition (DVC) is set to host the second annual Faith Community Summit on July 15, at the Amarillo College Polk Street Campus.
Running from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the DVC said the event will include donuts and coffee in the morning, a provided lunch, and door prizes alongside speakers aiming to promote an end to domestic violence. The event is focused on “clergy, pastors, ministers, deacons… any other person who works with a church organization, faith-based support group or faith based advocacy group.”
Sessions expected to be held during the summit include:
- The Effects of Domestic Violence on Children
- How to Handle Protective Orders at Church
- Stopping Domestic Violence in Our Youth
- Child Protective Services: When to Report
- Panel Discussion
Registration is free, and can be found here.
