Dogs recovering after being rescued from animal hoarding case in Randall County

No charges have been filed against the former dog owners yet

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We now have an update on what the Randall County Sheriff’s Office has called one of the worst animal hoarding cases they have ever seen.

The dogs have come a long way since being rescued from Catalpa Tree Trailer Park nearly two weeks ago and being placed into the care of a nonprofit, Gracie’s Project. Several are still recovering at Hope Veterinary Clinic, awaiting surgeries and baths.

“For the rest of them, we’ve gotten most into foster homes. We still have eight that need fosters and the ones that are in foster homes are just doing awesome,” said Raven Springs, Hope Veterinary Clinic caregiver.

Springs, a volunteer with Gracie’s Project and the vet clinic, said most of the dogs, despite never having been socialized, are warming up well to volunteers and fosters and are getting used to being treated well.

Pinky – One of the dogs rescued

Take Pinky as an example.

“She would roll up into a ball, get into the corner, try to run from you, didn’t want to you know, interact with you. Now, she’s one of the ones at the front of the gate jumping up and down saying pick me, it’s my turn. She’s a real sweetheart and you can see she loves being held. She’s gotten real used to having affection and she doesn’t want it to stop,” said Springs.

Gracie’s Project is still accepting donations to help take care of the rescued dogs, especially puppy pads.

“We’re fixing to have three litters of puppies. We’ve already had two and so we’ve got, I think, three to four more that are pregnant that are fixing to be back to back,” said Springs. “The donations that everybody has just done was really nice and overwhelming at some points. We were just very shocked about the help of the community on all that.”

A few of the dogs are still in rough shape because of the state of the trailer they were kept in, but volunteers have hope they will come around, with plenty of love and attention.

Springs told us while there is already some interest, the dogs will not be available for adoption until the animal cruelty case is closed.

With more litters of puppies on the way, fosters and volunteers are still needed.

Sgt. Hank Blanchard with the Randall County Sheriff’s Office sais no charges have been filed against the former dog owners yet and the investigation is still ongoing.