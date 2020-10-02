Dog shot, killed by Amarillo Police officer during stolen vehicle investigation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo Police officer shot and killed a dog after police said it charged and jumped at the officer.

It happened around 9:37 a.m. on the 700 block of North Houston.

Amarillo Police said officers were responding to a call about a stolen vehicle.

While on the way, APD said the officers were notified the stolen vehicle had been found by the owners in the backyard of a home on the 700 block of North Garfield.

Officers said they spoke with the owner of the vehicle and then went to the home on Garfield to check for the stolen vehicle.

Police said when the officer got there and went to the back of the house, a dog came from behind a vehicle and charged at the officer.

Amarillo Police said:

The officer began retreating from the dog and attempted to use avoidance techniques. The dog was attached to a cable, but this was not known to the officer until later due to the speed of the attack. The officer was unable to retreat in time as the dog jumped at him. As a last resort, the officer drew his firearm and shot the dog once. Unfortunately, the dog did not survive. Amarillo Police Statement

Police said the stolen vehicle was in the yard where this incident happened.

APD told us two people at the scene were interviewed about their involvement with the stolen vehicle. They were released at the scene pending further investigation.

Amarillo Police also said in a statement:

Shooting at an animal is always a last resort to avoid serious injury. Amarillo police Officers are trained in Canine Encounters as mandated by law and policy. In the past, police officers and other residents of Amarillo have been seriously injured during dog attacks and dog bites. Understandably, animals are frightened during these encounters and can be very aggressive when surprised. This incident is heartbreaking for the owners of the dog and very unfortunate for all involved. Amarillo Police Statement

