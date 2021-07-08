Doctors warn of rising RSV cases on the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Center for Disease Control warns that RSV cases are on the rise in the Panhandle. Texas Tech officials said not only is the spike in RSV cases unusual, but the timing is cause for concern because RSV typically comes around in October and runs through April. But since May, they’ve seen four to five cases a week in the area.

RSV is a virus that can cause different respiratory infections. It effects all age groups, but it can be potentially serious or deadly for infants and older adults. Doctors say treating RSV can be frustrating because it can be hard to detect. Dr. Anders Leverton, Pediatrician at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, said sometimes, the only way to confirm infection is a change in breathing.

“The one thing that sets RSV apart from other viruses sometimes, especially in children under two years of age, it can give them a lot of breathing issues, such as a hard time breathing, the baby may look like it just ran a marathon, but they haven’t been active at all,” he said. “Retractions, just really, really working to breathe.”

Dr. Leverton said if the virus is left untreated, it can inhibit oxygen flow throughout the body, which could lead to organ damage. It could also develop into secondary infection like pneumonia or bronchitis.

Another unusual aspect with the spike, Dr. Leverton noted, is the coinciding with the timing of mask mandates being lifted. Over the winter, Texas Tech saw zero cases of RSV, now, it appears the season for it, is early.