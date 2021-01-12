District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson issues statement regarding impeachment and invoking 25th amendment

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson issued a statement regarding impeachment and invoking the 25th amendment.
“I will not support any measure to remove President Trump from office. It is time to focus on a peaceful transition of power and come together to solve the unprecedented challenges we face as a country,” said Rep. Jackson.
