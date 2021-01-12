District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson issues statement regarding impeachment and invoking 25th amendment

FILE – In this April 16, 2018, file photo, U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, M.D., sits before a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jackson, who abandoned his nomination to be secretary of Veterans Affairs amid numerous allegations, will not return to the job of President Donald Trump’s personal physician but will remain on the White House medical staff, Politico reported Sunday, April 29. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, District 13 Congressman Ronny Jackson issued a statement regarding impeachment and invoking the 25th amendment.

“I will not support any measure to remove President Trump from office. It is time to focus on a peaceful transition of power and come together to solve the unprecedented challenges we face as a country,” said Rep. Jackson.

