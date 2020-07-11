District 13 candidate Ronny Jackson hosts rally before election day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A rally was held Saturday in Amarillo for Congressional Candidate Ronny Jackson.
Ronny Jackson, who is running for Texas’ 13th congressional District position, hosted the rally today at 5901 Wineinger Rd.
The rally was held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
While early voting has ended, registered voters can still cast their ballots on Election day, Tuesday, July, 14.
To see voting locations click here.
