AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – “The Most Magical Place on Earth” will switch from Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park to the Amarillo Civic Center from March 16 through 19, according to published information, as Disney On Ice makes a stop in Amarillo during its 2023 season.

Disney On Ice promoted its upcoming show as “non-stop fun” including 50 Disney characters, and cast members from Toy Story, Frozen, The Lion King, along with other classic films and franchises from the company.

According to the published schedule, the “Let’s Celebrate” show from Disney On Ice will be featured at the Amarillo Civic Center in March at the following times:

Thursday, March 16 7 p.m.

Friday, March 17 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 18 11 a.m. 3 p.m. 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 19 1 p.m. 5 p.m.



While guests aged under two years old will not be required to have tickets, prices for others attending the show will range from $25, $35, or $55 per person according to seating area position. Tickets are currently available for purchase through the Disney On Ice website or by calling 806-378-3096.

Further noted by organizers, the Disney On Ice show is expected to average between one hour and a half to two hours in length, including a 15-20 minute intermission. While professional photography and videotaping are not allowed without prior written consent, guests will be allowed to bring cameras. As detailed in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex posted regulations, guests will not be allowed to bring backpacks, briefcases, large bags, wrapped gifts, or coolers.