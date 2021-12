AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discover Center and the WildCat Bluff Nature Center are offering free admission on Dec. 26 to enjoy a day full of fun and exploration with the entire family.

The Discovery Center is featuring a space theater show, “Expedition Reef,” at 1:00 p.m. and a holiday showed, “Let it Snow,” at 3:00 p.m., the Discovery Center detailed.

The Center will be open on Dec. 26 from noon to 4:30 p.m.