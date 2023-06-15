AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center are giving all caregivers free admission on Father’s Day, an announcement read.

DHDC will be open on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. as caregivers will have the chance to experience all the fun features that the center has to offer and WBNC’s trails will be open from sunrise to sunset, according to the announcement.

Follow DHDC and WBNC on their Facebook pages to find out more about upcoming events along with hours of operation.