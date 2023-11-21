AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center are getting in on those Black Friday deals, offering community members a $1 admission fee on Black Friday.
Officials detailed that on Black Friday the Discovery Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., allowing families to experience Space Theater shows, live science demonstrations, and critter encounters. WBNC will also host its “After Gobble Wobble” at 2 p.m. on Friday, further offering $1 admission from sunup to sundown for families.
The Gobble Wobble will allow hikers the chance to join the Texas Master Naturalist for a guided hike on The Bluff’s trails while they learn about nature throughout the hike.
Visit the DHDC website for more information on community programs.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.