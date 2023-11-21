AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center are getting in on those Black Friday deals, offering community members a $1 admission fee on Black Friday.

Officials detailed that on Black Friday the Discovery Center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., allowing families to experience Space Theater shows, live science demonstrations, and critter encounters. WBNC will also host its “After Gobble Wobble” at 2 p.m. on Friday, further offering $1 admission from sunup to sundown for families.

The Gobble Wobble will allow hikers the chance to join the Texas Master Naturalist for a guided hike on The Bluff’s trails while they learn about nature throughout the hike.

Visit the DHDC website for more information on community programs.