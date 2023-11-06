AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Veterans Day is on Nov. 11 and the Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center announced that active military and veterans will receive $1 admission at both locations for Veterans Day.

The centers will also offer active and former service members half off of their family membership during operating hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at DHDC and WBDC’s Visitor Center on Veterans Day. Organizers noted that the membership will be available through an in-person sign-up and with proof of ID.

Organizers added that the $1 Veterans Day admission will be available with a military ID.

Visit DHDC.org for more information on any upcoming events in the area.