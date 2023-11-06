AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Veterans Day is on Nov. 11 and the Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff Discovery Center announced that active military and veterans will receive $1 admission at both locations for Veterans Day.
The centers will also offer active and former service members half off of their family membership during operating hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at DHDC and WBDC’s Visitor Center on Veterans Day. Organizers noted that the membership will be available through an in-person sign-up and with proof of ID.
Organizers added that the $1 Veterans Day admission will be available with a military ID.
Visit DHDC.org for more information on any upcoming events in the area.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.