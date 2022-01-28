AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Amarillo area, the Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) has updated multiple events, while acknowledges the need for these educational programs to continue throughout the community.

According to the Discovery Center, Discover for a Dollar at DHDC on Friday, Jan. 28 has been cancelled but as an alternative, the center will have Discover for a Dollar at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center (WBNC) on Saturday, Jan. 29 all day for $1 per person.

For the month of February, Coffee & Cuties and Wildlife Weekend will be virtual, and the DHDC added that Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will remain open to serve the community with outdoor access and programs.

In addition, DHDC is gifting a FREE Wildcat Bluff Nature Center Membership Add-On to all DHDC members from now until the end of March to thank members for their patience during this time, which means members will have unlimited access to trail hiking, and access to WNBC events until March 31, when add-ons will be available for a small fee.