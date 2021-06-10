Discovery Center to offer $1 admission on June 11

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is set to offer $1 per person admission on Friday, June 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., according to a new release from the Discovery Center.

According to the release, “guests can discover family, fun and science” and will feature the following:

  • Space Theater shows at 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
  • Exhibits, including the newest traveling exhibit, Toys the Inside Story!
  • Science Live! Demonstrations at 5:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.  

Members will have free admission, the release stated.

