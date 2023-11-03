AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center released details on its “Parents’ Night Out” on Nov. 10 in which caregivers can drop off their kids to enjoy a night out while their kids enjoy the center’s many educational attractions.

DHDC detailed that caregivers can drop off their kids, ages 4-11, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 as DHDC Camp Discovery staff will be available to provide a Chick-fil-A dinner, fun demos, experiments, hands-on learning and more to the kids.

DHDC added that caregivers can register their kids for the night on the DHDC website. The registration price for DHDC members will be $25 for the first kid and $20 for any additional kids. For non-members, the price will be $30 for the first kid and $25 for any additional kids.