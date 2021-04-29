Discovery Center to host Star Wars themed event, ‘May The Fourth’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Discovery Center is hosting a Star Wars themed event called ‘May The Fourth’ in celebration of passionate star wars fans, according to the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

On May 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Discovery Center is inviting all ‘Padawans’ to put on their Star Wars gear and celebrate the day.

Events included in the program are listed below.

Mingle with Stormtroopers and Darth Vader from Amarillo’s 501st Legion.

Don’t miss out on a special edition book released at the event from Unknown Comic Books!

Prepare to defeat the dark side by creating your own Mini Lightsaber.

Make your own Jedi Putty – will you choose the molten lava slime from the planet Mustafar or create fluffy wampa slime?

Visit Jawas shop to build Lego mosaics, 3D lightsabers and droids with Snapology!

Document your time spent in a galaxy far far away with The Vault Gaming Center‘s 3D photo booth and complete your Jedi training with their interactive gaming.

Learn how science is an important part of using the Force during special live demonstrations at 6:40 and 8:10 pm.

According to the Discovery Center, tickets are available for pre-purchase at dhdc.org and are $5 for Discovery Center members and $8 for non-members – age 2 and up.

For more information about the event call Shanna Collins, DHDC Marketing Coordinator, at 806-355-9547 or email her at scollins@dhdc.org.