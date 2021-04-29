Discovery Center to host Star Wars themed event, ‘May The Fourth’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Discovery Center is hosting a Star Wars themed event called ‘May The Fourth’ in celebration of passionate star wars fans, according to the Don Harrington Discovery Center.

On May 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., the Discovery Center is inviting all ‘Padawans’ to put on their Star Wars gear and celebrate the day.

Events included in the program are listed below.

  • Mingle with Stormtroopers and Darth Vader from Amarillo’s 501st Legion.
  • Don’t miss out on a special edition book released at the event from Unknown Comic Books!
  • Prepare to defeat the dark side by creating your own Mini Lightsaber.
  • Make your own Jedi Putty – will you choose the molten lava slime from the planet Mustafar or create fluffy wampa slime?
  • Visit Jawas shop to build Lego mosaics, 3D lightsabers and droids with Snapology!
  • Document your time spent in a galaxy far far away with The Vault Gaming Center‘s 3D photo booth and complete your Jedi training with their interactive gaming.
  • Learn how science is an important part of using the Force during special live demonstrations at 6:40 and 8:10 pm.

According to the Discovery Center, tickets are available for pre-purchase at dhdc.org and are $5 for Discovery Center members and $8 for non-members – age 2 and up.

For more information about the event call Shanna Collins, DHDC Marketing Coordinator, at 806-355-9547 or email her at scollins@dhdc.org.

