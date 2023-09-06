AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center released details on its free Teacher Resource Fair for educators to learn and strengthen their lesson plans on Thursday.

According to DHDC, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, educators will have the opportunity to preview the different TEKS-aligned education events, outreaches, virtual learning, on-campus programs and more that DHDC and Wildcat Bluff Nature Center have to offer.

DHDC added that educators will have the chance to enter a giveaway while hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will also be available. In addition, the event will have a free supervised play area for kids while educators look around and ask questions.

Reservations or tickets are not required to attend the fair, however, educators will be required to show their school badge or identification tag for admittance, DHDC noted.

