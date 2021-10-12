Discovery Center to host ‘Code Your Future’ in November

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) is set to host “Code Your Future” on Nov. 2-18 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the Discovery Center will welcome Mark Nair, an inventor, and entrepreneur, to teach kids, grades 4-8, about programming elements including, the basics of computer coding, and creating video games, the center said.

The Discovery Center explained that the class size is limited to 12 students, and they will receive 12 hours of instruction time.

To register for the event visit DHDC.org or call (806) 355-9547.