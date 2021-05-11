Discovery Center to hold job fair Saturday, May 15

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) announced it will host a job fair on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located at 1200 Streit Drive, the DHDC is looking for people to join a team of science-lovers. They are looking for “energetic, friendly faces to explore science with kids and families.”

The DHDC described that multiple positions are open, including:

Summer Camp Teacher (seasonal)

Summer Camp Aide (seasonal)

Events Coordinator

Outreach Educator

Science Guide

Education Team Member

Job descriptions can be found here.

Said the announcement, “Staff will be on-hand to answer any questions about the positions and interviews will be conducted on-site. Applicants are asked to bring a cover letter and resume with them. Those interested in joining the DHDC Staff may also opt to apply ahead of time to Christa by emailing a resume and cover letter to programs@dhdc.org.”