Discovery Center to hold job fair Saturday, May 15

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) announced it will host a job fair on Saturday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located at 1200 Streit Drive, the DHDC is looking for people to join a team of science-lovers. They are looking for “energetic, friendly faces to explore science with kids and families.”
The DHDC described that multiple positions are open, including:
- Summer Camp Teacher (seasonal)
- Summer Camp Aide (seasonal)
- Events Coordinator
- Outreach Educator
- Science Guide
- Education Team Member
Job descriptions can be found here.
Said the announcement, “Staff will be on-hand to answer any questions about the positions and interviews will be conducted on-site. Applicants are asked to bring a cover letter and resume with them. Those interested in joining the DHDC Staff may also opt to apply ahead of time to Christa by emailing a resume and cover letter to programs@dhdc.org.”
