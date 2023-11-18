AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center along with the Wildcat Buff Discovery Center invites the community to “Discover for a Dollar,” a day of discovery at the DHDC and or WBDC for the price of $1.

According to the release, the DHDC is set to be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and the WBDC is open from sunup to sundown on Nov. 24.

Officials said the event at DHDC will feature Space Theater shows, live science demonstrations, and critter encounters. DHDC added that for outside fun visit the WBDC for a chance to explore, play, and learn about nature.

DHDC stated that admission is $1 per person and members are free.