AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Don Harrington Discovery Center released details on its Spring Break Camp: ‘Round the World which is set for March 13-17 for ages 3 through 4th graders at the Discovery Center, located at 1200 Streit Dr.

The camp will give area kids the opportunity to explore the world through fun activities, experiments, and demonstrations.

Officials noted that spots are limited and provided information on the price of the camp:

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Pre-K Camp $20/day for members; $25/day for non-members;

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kindergarten-4th grade $40/day for members; and $50/day for non-members.



Officials noted that Pre-K and after-care options are available for $10.

Interested individuals can register their kids to attend the camp here and visit the DHDC website for more information on upcoming events.