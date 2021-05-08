Discovery Center hosts Miracle Family Night

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Children’s Miracle Network’s Miracle Week continued Saturday.

It’s CMN’s Miracle Family Night over at the Don Harrington Discovery Center. The event was open to miracle families as they celebrate being amazing.

This is the last event this miracle week, as CMN of Amarillo raises money to help local kids and their families.

“Tonight is a really special night because it is for our families it’s for the families that we serve they get to come out and it is free of charge and they get to be kids so we’ve rented out the Discovery Center so it is safe for them because a lot them are immunocompromised,” said Lindsey Kinard, director of the Amarillo Children’s Miracle Network.

Miracle Week might have wrapped up, but you can still help local families through CMN by clicking the following link.