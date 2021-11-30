Discovery Center hosting Camp Discovery: Arctic Explorer 2021

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced it is hosting its first Camp Discovery: Arctic Explorer, modeled after its Summer Camps with a winter theme.

Camp Discovery: Arctic Explorer camp dates are:

  • Week 1: Dec. 20- 22
  • Week 2: Dec. 28-30
  • Week 3: Jan. 3-7

The DHDC said the camps will have large demonstrations, experiments, and creations that camp participants can take home.

The camps are Pre-K through 4th grade, and camp experiences are customizable said DHDC.

The DHDC said spots are limited and more information can be found on its website or Facebook page.

