Discovery Center Holds Annual "Noon Year's Eve" Celebration

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - For more than a decade, the Don Harrington Discovery Center has held a "Noon Year's Eve" celebration on Dec. 31 to give kids a chance to celebrate the New Year.

"We are one of the few places I know of that actually give the kids somewhere to celebrate New Year's. Even if they do get to stay up until midnight, they aren't going to get balloons and toys, so it's just a fun safe atmosphere to let them come hang out," Director of Visitor Experience Mandi Ried said. "It's educational, so if you want some of that education still in them during this holiday they can come in here and play."

Most kids are not allowed to stay up until midnight, and could not stay up if they tried, but this gives them a chance to celebrate the New Year like everyone else.

Some kids like Tegan Murley are excited for 2019 because a new year means a new season.

"I'm ready for it to be summer that way I can be in my bathing suit and shorts." Murley said. Others like Rachel Reagan and her sister Sarah are just excited for the sake of being excited. "I'm excited for it to be 2019 and not 2018 anymore." Rachel said.

There was ginger ale, cookies, and they dropped 4,000 balloons as the clock struck noon.