AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Don Harrington Discovery Center released information on its Read Across America event, set for March 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Discovery Center.

DHDC will host storytime every two hours and attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite storybook character and participate in activities related to beloved stories, according to the announcement. Public programming is included in the general admission and the DHDC membership.

DHDC said that this initiative aims to increase literary resources as the center opened the “Literacy Corner” exhibit and began a new weekly “Storytime” program.

According to officials, “populations with higher literacy rates have also shown higher economic productivity, lower healthcare costs, and even lower levels of involvement with the justice system.”

Officials detailed that the storytime event is part of the National Education Association’s “National Read Across America Day.”