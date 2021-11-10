Discover Center to welcome author of ‘Hank the Cowdog,’ $1 admission

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) has teamed up with The National Ranching Heritage Center to welcome John Erickson, author of the book “Hank the Cowdog,” who will give a presentation and giveaway some free books on Nov. 19.

According to the DHDC, families can choose between 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to come and see Erickson. In addition, admission is only $1 per person.

Hank the Cowdog books will be available for purchase, with limited availability for a book signing, and the DHDC said that guests are encouraged to buy wristband early as each time has limited capacity. The presentation will be made available to live stream.

For more information, visit dhdc.org or Facebook.com/DHDCAmarillo, or the DHDC website under the events section.

