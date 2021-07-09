Dirty River Boys, Dylan Wheeler to headline Suds & Sounds at Nazareth German Festival

NAZARETH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Along with the 49th annual Nazareth German Festival, Suds & Sounds is set for Saturday at the Nazareth Community Ballpark.

With gates opening at 5 p.m. July 10 for $30 per person, the Event said the Dirty River Boys and Dylan Wheeler will headline the evening.

Also performing, said the Event, is expected to be Hogg Maulies, Next to Kin, and Mitchell Ford.

via the Nazareth German Fest/Suds & Sounds Facebook

The German Sausage Dinner will also be held that day, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nazareth Community Hall. Adult admission will be $12, children’s admission for $8. Waterslides and games will be available for children with $10 armband purchases.

According to the event information, multiple events will also be held from 9:30 a.m. through 2:30 p.m., and the grand opening of the Up In Arms Gun Museum will be hosted from Noon to 4 p.m.