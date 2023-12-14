AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Diocese of Amarillo invite teenagers to the upcoming “ACT Retreat” from Dec. 28 through Dec. 31 at the Bishop DeFalco Retreat Center.

According to the Diocese of Amarillo website, guests will have the option to pay a $100 deposit or a $200 fee in full during registration and must be registered before the deadline on Dec. 20.

To register for the retreat visit the Diocese of Amarillo website.