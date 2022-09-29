AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers with the Diocese of Amarillo invited community members to the 11th Red Mass, expected to be held on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral on South Washington.

According to the Catholic Lawyers’ Guild of the Archdiocese of Boston, a Red Mass is used to ask for divine guidance for those in legal professions, from lawyers properly representing clients to judges administrating justice in court and public office. The first Red Mass recorded in the United States was in 1928 in New York City. Since then, the masses have been held each fall before the beginning of the US Supreme Court’s term.

In the Diocese of Amarillo’s upcoming Red Mass, organizers said that Bishop Patrick J. Zurek will be the principal celebrant and homilist. Following the mass, Patricia E. Roberts, Dean of St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, will be the keynote speaker.

During the reception, according to organizers, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be served in the Monsignor Smyer Reception Room, and a Teen’s Corner with food from Chick-Fil-A will also be provided.

The diocese invited judges, lawyers, public officials, law faculty members and the community to the mass and reception. Organizers asked that those seeking more information call Brad Howard at 806-345-6310.