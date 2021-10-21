Dinosaurs photos made with pinhole cameras exhibit on display at Amarillo College

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced there is a new photo exhibit on display at its Southern Light Gallery. In “Lagerstätte”, photographer Sam Davis presents images of dinosaurs created with pinhole cameras that are connected to his childhood imagination.

“My images are the result of overlapping sources of inspiration and research and always maintain connection to (my) childhood imagination,” said Davis, an assistant professor of photography at Southern Utah University. “These photos represent a ‘what if’ in the form of unknown/undiscovered images of dinosaurs in their habitat in the Southwest.”

AC’s Southern Light Gallery can be found on the first floor of the Ware Student Commons at the college’s Washington Street Campus where the exhibit will be on display until Nov. 17.

The pinhole cameras used to create the exhibit’s images were built by Davis himself, he said. He said he made one panoramic roll-film pinhole and a 5×7 pinhole that accommodates glass plate negatives.

“Photographically, and as an educator, I am interested in the history of photography as it relates to both truth and also historical constructs in the form of evidence used to support historical facts,” Davis said. “I’m keenly interested in the earliest days of photography, when there existed what is termed ‘simultaneous discovery,’ a time when many different inventors, adventurers and scientists were making similar discoveries at the very same moment, all of which led to the emergence of photography as we know it.”

Davis is originally from Pensacola, Fla., and received a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the University of Florida. He also received a master’s degree with an emphasis on photography and sculpture from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

For more information on “Lagerstätte”, you can contact associate professor of photography René West at 806-345-5654 or rwest@actx.edu.