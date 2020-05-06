Dinosaur exhibit will soon open at Discovery Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Several places in the area are slowly reopening, but phase two does not include the Don Harrington Discovery Center. That’s not stopping the non-profit from continuing construction on a brand new outdoor exhibit.

“Every time we get a dinosaur exhibit that travels we always get so much excitement,” Kyle Hadley with the DHDC explained. “Right now we’re in the process of building a brand new outdoor science park that includes these dinosaurs, they move they blink their mouths open their heads move their tails move and they also roar.”

Hadley said this new outdoor project took years to dig up.

“It’s been about a three to five-year process to get this outdoor park going,” Hadley added. “It’s a little difficult just because originally the park we were going to have it open May 1 have a big grand opening, obviously with everything going on right now the Discovery Center is not open to the public.”

Once they have the green light by the governor, they will take the extra precautions.

“We just want to make sure we do it right and we’re not putting anyone in danger and making sure everything is safe and clean,” Hadley explained.

“We picked eight from the finalists that were submitted via Facebook, so we got eight for the triceratops and eight for the T Rex as well,” Hadley added.

Hadley hopes this will give kids something to look forward to.

You can vote on the eight names here.

