CASTRO COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Rangers are investigating after two people were found dead in Castro County.

According to Texas DPS, the bodies were found after 10 a.m. off of FM 1057, just east of Friona.

DPS said they are a 37-year-old Dimmitt man and a 27-year-old Friona woman.

An autopsy has been ordered.

Castro County and Friona Police contacted the Texas Rangers for assistance in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.