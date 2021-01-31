Dimmitt man died in Randall County crash

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Diego Tino-Tomas, 39, of Dimmitt was driving a 2004 Ford F150 northbound on FM 168. Tino-Thomas failed to drive in a single lane due to the high crosswinds. The truck’s right side tires traveled into the northbound barrow ditch. Tino-Thomas overcorrected the steering in an attempt to get back onto the roadway and lost control of the vehicle. The truck skidded across the southbound lanes into the southbound barrow ditch and rolled over. Tino-Thomas unsecured driver and a four-year-old female child passenger, of Dimmitt, were ejected from the vehicle.

Tino-Thomas was transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died from the injuries sustained in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The four-year-old female child passenger was transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries.

Another passenger Iris Ocon-Zubia, 24, of Dimmitt was transported to Amarillo Northwest Texas Hospital with serious injuries. Ocon-Zubia was wearing a seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.