AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dillard’s announced it is teaming up with the High Plains Food Bank for a fashion gala before the grand opening of its new store at the Westgate Mall on Nov. 10.

Dillard’s said its guest will have access to an exclusive fashion show, a private shopping experience, a swag bag, music, dining, and more. Gala tickets went on sale at Dillard’s Westgate Mall customer service on Sept. 9 with a portion of the Gala proceeds benefitting the High Plains Food Bank. Space is limited and the $50 ticket is completely redeemable in merchandise at Dillard’s Westgate Mall the night of the Gala.