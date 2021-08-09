Did you feel it? Earthquakes shake Wheeler County

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two earthquakes shook Wheeler County within a kilometer of one another, just outside of the city, over the weekend and Monday morning.

The first, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) was recorded around three kilometers north of Wheeler just past 12 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. The magnitude was noted at 2.8. If you felt it, tell the USGS here.

Monday, Aug. 9, a 3.5 Magnitude earthquake was recorded at around 7:25 a.m. four kilometers north of Wheeler. If you felt it, tell the USGS here.

The USGS advised that emergency plans be made for all households, to minimize damage and injury from earthquakes.