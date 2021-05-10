CHANNING, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Channing.
According to the USGS, the earthquake was noted just north of the Canadian River, eight miles west of Channing at around 6:45 a.m. this morning (May 10).
View an interactive map, regional information, and file a ‘felt report’ with the USGS here.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Did you feel it? Early-morning 3.2 earthquake rumbles near Channing
- Earliest storm on record for the eastern Pacific, Tropical Storm Andres formed over the weekend
- In the Vineyards of Messina Hof: Weather and wine production
- Let’s talk coffee! Reload Coffee joins us on Today in Amarillo
- Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory in serious jeopardy after failed drug test