Did you feel it? Early-morning 3.2 earthquake rumbles near Channing

CHANNING, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake near Channing.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was noted just north of the Canadian River, eight miles west of Channing at around 6:45 a.m. this morning (May 10).

View an interactive map, regional information, and file a ‘felt report’ with the USGS here.

