Did you feel it? 4.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Texas Panhandle

SKELLYTOWN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Around 20 miles north-northeast of Skellytown, Texas, yesterday (April 14), the United States Geological Survey reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake.

The USGS said that Texans as far as Amarillo could feel the tremor.

Here, you can view an interactive map of the earthquake, including its range and other data about seismic activity in the Panhandle.

