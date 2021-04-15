Did you feel it? 4.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Texas Panhandle

SKELLYTOWN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Around 20 miles north-northeast of Skellytown, Texas, yesterday (April 14), the United States Geological Survey reported a 4.3 magnitude earthquake.
The USGS said that Texans as far as Amarillo could feel the tremor.
Here, you can view an interactive map of the earthquake, including its range and other data about seismic activity in the Panhandle.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- From the Texas Panhandle to the RMS Titanic: Alfred Rowe’s life and death
- Budweiser offers free beer for COVID-19 vaccine recipients
- Man found in dumpster, accidentally loaded onto trash truck
- Body of officer killed at US Capitol returns home to Massachusetts
- WATCH: Beachgoers form human chain to save Gulf swimmers