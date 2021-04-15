Did you feel it? 4.3 magnitude earthquake reported in Texas Panhandle

MCLEAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle is full of historic events, places, and people. They impact people in ways they never could have imagined.

A person who may be ranked high on the list is Alfred Rowe, a man who lived quite a life in the Panhandle and found himself in one of history's most famous disasters: the sinking of the R.M.S. Titanic.