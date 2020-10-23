Dia de los Muertos to be celebrated at West Texas A&M University

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University has announced will have a week-long Dia de los Muertos celebration.

Student organizations, says the University, will build and display “ofrendas”; alters that are stacked with a series of objects that represent deceased loved ones. These will be on display in the Nathaniel and Helen Neal Multicultural Suite in the Jack B. Kelley Student center.

“This is a great opportunity to show the real traditions,” said Karina Rivera Garcia, a senior from Dallas majoring in health sciences and president of the Hispanic Student Association.

“Dia de los Muertos is traditionally a whole day of remembrance of our loved ones and spending time with our families,” said Abigail Contreras, HSA vice president and a senior health sciences/pre-med major from Dallas. “With everything going on in 2020, we’ve had a lot of hard moments, and it’s important to remember everyone you may have lost due to what’s going on this year.”

The University says that past celebrations have included galas, concert , and displays at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, but because large gatherings are discouraged due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2020 celebration has been scaled back, according to Jonathan Cordova, F1RSTGEN co-advisor.

“It’s still important to share this vital piece of Hispanic culture with the campus community at large, so I’m happy that several student organizations are still making ofrendas for display,” said Cordova.

The displays are sponsored by Campus to Community, the College of Education and Social Sciences and F1RSTGEN, a student-run organization supporting first-generation college students.

The annual Day of the Dead celebration will run Oct. 26 to Nov. 2.

