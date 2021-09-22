DHDC working to bring more education to low-income families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) said it has teamed up with a new initiative to bring equal access to interactive and informal education to low-income families in the community.

The DHDC announced it has joined the Museums for All, which is a signature access program of the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS) , administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM). The partnership is intended to “encourage people of all socioeconomic backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.”

The program allows food assistance (SNAP) recipients to visit the Discovery Center by $2 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a their valid EBT card. The DHDC said this is part of their efforts “to seek, include, and welcome all audiences.”

Museums for All said its mission is focused on assisting museums across the U.S. to expand access and raise awareness about their reach to communities. According to the program, more them 700 institutions are part of their initiative, “including art museums, children’s museums, science centers, botanical gardens, zoos, history museums, and more.”

To celebrate the partnership, the Discovery Center announced it will offer $2 per person admission for the entire community from Sept. 22 until the end of the month. You can visit their website to see operation hours and more details.