AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center announced that it will collaborate with Wildcat Bluff Nature Center and offer $1 admission for grandparents in celebration of National Grandparents Day. The discounted price can be used through Sept. 9-10.

The DHDC said it will offer half-price Grandparents Memberships throughout the weekend, however, the memberships must be purchased in person. Addons cannot be included in the discount.

The DHDC gave more details about its hours of operation on the weekends, as well as WBNC’s hours of operation. The DHDC is open from 9:30 a.m. and closes at 4:30 p.m. The WBNC trails are accessible from sunrise to sunset and has a check-in point at its trailhead or bulletin board if visitors come outside of office hours.