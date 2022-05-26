AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission announced Thursday that nearly $5 million in grants would fund various trail-related projects throughout the state, including one in Potter County. According to a news release from the commission, the grants will fund 17 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects throughout the state.

The Don Harrington Discovery Center, located in Potter County, received an $8,000 grant to improve the visitor experience and educational impact at the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center. According to the release, the project will help the center construct and install directional and educational signage on the trail.

According to the release, $1 million came from the Sporting Good Sales Tax funds throughout the state, helping increase the number of funded projects this year.

Other projects funded through the commission throughout the state this year include the following: