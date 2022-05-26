AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission announced Thursday that nearly $5 million in grants would fund various trail-related projects throughout the state, including one in Potter County. According to a news release from the commission, the grants will fund 17 motorized and non-motorized recreational trail-related projects throughout the state.
The Don Harrington Discovery Center, located in Potter County, received an $8,000 grant to improve the visitor experience and educational impact at the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center. According to the release, the project will help the center construct and install directional and educational signage on the trail.
According to the release, $1 million came from the Sporting Good Sales Tax funds throughout the state, helping increase the number of funded projects this year.
Other projects funded through the commission throughout the state this year include the following:
- The Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation in Brown County for its trail system project;
- The Cameron County Parks and Recreation Department in Cameron County for the Olmito Park Nature Trail Phase One project;
- The city of Allen in Collin County for the Rowlett Trail South Connection project;
- The city of New Braunfels in Comal County for the West Alligator Creek Trail-Phase 2A project;
- The Texas Motorized Trails Coalition in Crockett County for the Escondido Draw Recreation Area 2022 projects;
- Highway 380 Municipal Management District No. 1 in Denton County for the Unio Park Multi-Use Trails Network project;
- The Memorial Park Conservancy in Harris County for the Outer Loop project;
- The city of Wimberly in Hays County for the Hike and Bike Trail Improvement project;
- The Waco Motorcycle Club in McLennan County for the Waco Eagles Motocross Dirt Bike Park project;
- Texas Trails Education and Motorized Management in Medina County for the Texas ATV/OHV Safety Education Program project;
- The Sam Houston Trails Coalition, Inc. in Montgomery County for the 2022 Sam Houston National Forest Multi-Use Trail project;
- The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in Palo Pinto County for the Palo Pinto Mountains State Park Trails Phase III project;
- Scurry County for the Scurry County Recreational Trails project;
- Ecology Action of Texas in Travis County for the Montopolis Nature Trail Network Enhancement project;
- The city of Laredo in Webb County for the Shiloh Bike and Hike Trail Revitalization project;
- The city of Bridgeport in Wise County for the Endeavor Bridgeport 2022 project.