AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center (DHDC) just announced an exciting event for the kids to enjoy during Spring Break.

The DHDC is set to host “Camp Discovery: Round the World” from March 14 to 18 for PreK through 4th grade kids.

According to DHDC, the event is meant to “give parents and guardians a safe, exciting, and educational place to send their children this Spring Break,” and will feature daily world-sized demos, and creations around the world to take home.

For more information, visit dhdc.org under events or Facebook.com/DHDCAmarillo.