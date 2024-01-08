AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center is offering an Martin Luther King Jr. day camp on Jan. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for children ages 3-years-old through fourth grade.

According to DHDC officials, campers will “dream” of discoveries and focus on community and togetherness to tie back to careers in engineering and science. DHDC said that they “encourages caregivers to sign their young explorers up to let them explore their exhibits, participate in take-home activities, and experiment with hands-on science!”

DHDC officials stated that spots are limited but registration is now open on the Discovery Center website.

Prices for members and non-members include:

Kindergarten-fourth grade: $40/day for members, $50/day for non-members

Pre-K (half-day only): $20/day for members, $25/day for non-members

DHDC officials added that pre-care and after-care options are available for $10.

Those interested in more information regarding community programs and upcoming day camps are encouraged to visit DHDC’s website or Facebook.