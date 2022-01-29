AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Don Harrington Discovery Center held its “Discover for a Dollar” at Wildcat Bluff Nature Center Saturday. Discover for a Dollar is offering families the experience to explore Wildcat Bluff Nature Center’s five acres of paved trails and five miles of trails.

If you are a member of either the Discovery Center or Wildcat Bluff, you were able to get in for free.

Kaylee Cole, daily experience coordinator with theDon Harrington Discovery Center said this is a good way to experience nature first hand.

“But every once and a while, you want to get out and go for a little hike and clear your mind a little bit and our natural trials do that and really hit home,” said Cole.

The Discovery Center recently merged with the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center and Cole said it was another way to branch out and further learning in the community.

Cole added Wildcat Bluff is a part of panhandle history and it’s important to share that with the rest of the area.

“This land I believe is from the 1800s, it was a part of the frying pan ranch and they were established in the 1800s, so we are using the same land that is from the 1800s,” said Cole.

She added on top of people coming out looking to explore and get some fresh out, the center offers field trips and educational classes.

“We have like geology, taxonomy, and ecology workshops through some of our education team here and it can go from pre-k all the way up through college kids, so we kinda cover the TEKS for everybody,” said Cole.

Cole said they get visitors from all over the world out to Wildcat Bluff Nature Center to explore the landscape the panhandle has to provide.

Cole added the Discovery Center will be holding their march summer camps coming up, with this year’s theme of ‘Travel around the World’.